Huntington Station street renamed for slain FDNY paramedic Alison Russo

A street in Huntington Station was renamed Wednesday in honor of late FDNY paramedic Capt. Alison Russo, a longtime volunteer for the local first aid squad who died last year after a stabbing attack near her Queens EMS station.

Town of Huntington officials dedicated a portion of Railroad Street, which leads to the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, as Capt. Alison Russo Way while gathering at the location with her family, former colleagues and friends.

Russo, 61, was two months shy of celebrating 30 years of volunteering with the squad at the time of her slaying.

Huntington Manor Fire Department Chaplain Chuck Brady said at the ceremony, "To some it may just be a street sign but when we're retired and when our time here is over and we're no longer here to tell a story, her name will be up there, and we can reflect and let the new members, the next generation know who she was."

Frank Fuoco, addressing the crowd, said the ceremony was to honor and shed brightness following his daughter's tragic death.

"She was truly amazing, strong-willed and we knew it from day one, he said. "She carried on like that for the rest of her life."

Prosecutors have charged that an Astoria man stabbed her more than a dozen times in an unprovoked attack on Sept. 29 that was caught on surveillance video. Russo had just left FDNY EMS Station 49 in Astoria, Queens, on foot to buy a sandwich during a break.

A spokeswoman with the Queens County District Attorney's Office said this week that Russo's accused killer, Peter Zisopoulos, 35, was found unfit to stand trial in December.

Charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon remain pending against him.

Zisopoulos previously pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment during an Oct. 6 arraignment he attended through a video link from Bellevue Hospital.

That day, a judge ordered Zisopoulos held for a psychiatric examination after defense attorney Wilson LaFaurie said he believed his client didn’t understand the nature of the charges against him and had a psychiatric history dating to 2018.

Russo was a 24-year veteran of the FDNY and a 9/11 first responder. She joined FDNY's ranks in 1998 as an EMT and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016 before city officials awarded her a captain's rank posthumously. She died in the line of duty, officials said.

Russo started volunteering at Huntington Community First Aid Squad in 1992. She began as an EMT before eventually earning her critical care and paramedic certifications, town officials said.

Russo served as a squad day captain for 13 years, helping during that time to schedule other volunteers for four-hour shifts. The volunteer organization also promoted Russo to a captain's rank after her killing.

Those gathered at Wednesday's dedication remembered Russo as an outstanding squad member who volunteered weekly and served on several committees. They said she was generous with her time, including by serving as a mentor to new members and hosting summer beach parties that included hermit crab races.

Russo was laid to rest in October after a funeral that first responders from all over the East Coast attended at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the LIU Post campus.