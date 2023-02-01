Australia, Bulgaria and Riverhead? East End town gets 'somewhat surprising' shoutout on list of best travel spots

Stroll the beaches in Australia’s Torres Strait Islands. Enjoy breathtaking views hiking Pirin National Park in Bansko, Bulgaria. Or just head east on the Long Island Expressway to visit one of the top travel destinations of 2023.

In a recent Forbes Advisor article titled “Best Places to Travel in 2023,” one East End town made the cut among destinations worldwide: Riverhead.

As the only Long Island representative on the list, Riverhead gets a shoutout for attractions like Long Island Aquarium and Jamesport Farm Brewery.

“And no trip to Riverhead is complete without a picture with the famous ‘Big Duck,’ a 20-foot tall building shaped like a duck,” the article says.

While The Big Duck technically is in Flanders, part of Southampton Town, it’s certainly close enough to enjoy on a trip to Riverhead. The landmark, which Riverhead duck farmer Martin Maurer built in 1931, celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2021.

The article in Forbes Advisor, which describes itself as a site offering money advice, news and reviews aimed at consumers, lists 50 destinations from across the globe, including 11 in the United States.

The Town of Riverhead, which spans from Calverton to Jamesport, includes attractions like Splish Splash Water Park and Tanger Outlets Riverhead, along with farmland, a downtown with shops and restaurants and plenty more before visitors might venture farther east on the North Fork or south to the Hamptons.

Anthony Caggiano, the co-owner of Jamesport Farm Brewery, summed up his reaction to seeing Riverhead mentioned alongside what some New Yorkers would consider more exotic destinations with one word: “Wow!”

Caggiano, whose brewery opened in 2017, said he appreciated how the article pays homage to the business' use of homegrown ingredients.

“It’s a true farm brewery,” Caggiano said. “That was a great plug because I don’t know of any other breweries that farm.”

For those who want to imbibe, the brewery reopens for the season Friday.

The Jamesport Farm Brewery, whose taps are shown here in 2017, got a mention in a recent Forbes Advisor article that named Riverhead one of the best worldwide travel destinations for 2023. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Caggiano pointed out that Riverhead has become a destination for breweries. The downtown features Peconic County Brewing, which opened in 2021, alongside other staples like North Fork Brewing Company, Tradewinds Brewing and others.

The aquarium, which is home to a 120,000-gallon shark habitat, African penguins and sea lions, is the “economic engine for downtown,” said Bryan DeLuca, its executive director.

“Riverhead as a whole really has a tremendous amount to offer,” he added.

The aquarium is at the center of a complex that includes Hyatt Place Long Island/East End and Treasure Cove Resort Marina.

Steve Shauger, Riverhead Business Improvement District president and the Hyatt's operations director, said the inclusion of the town on the list of travel sites was "somewhat surprising" but “well deserved” recognition.

“A lot of things are happening in Riverhead and it is a phenomenal place to live and visit,” he added.

On Tuesday, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar posted the Forbes Advisor blurb on her Facebook page.

The town is developing a new town square, one of eight projects that will receive funding from a $10 million state grant aimed at revitalizing downtowns.

But will Riverhead suddenly face a swarm of international visitors?

DeLuca said it's not uncommon to already find aquarium visitors speaking French or German and that he's optimistic about Riverhead's future.

"I think you're going to see a sizable change in the next three to five years," he said.