The challenges of recycling on Long Island 

Long Island towns employ a hodgepodge approach to recycling, resulting in a system that some industry experts say is inefficient. In Brookhaven, for instance, residents deposit glass at drop-off centers, where they are recycled separately, resulting in cleaner glass that potentially is more valuable to manufacturers. Most other towns commingle glass with plastics and metals, making the product less valuable for manufacturers, experts say. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas, John Conrad Williams Jr.; Barry Sloan