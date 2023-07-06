A Hauppauge rezoning that would pave the way for fast food chains is getting pushback 

A proposal for at least two new fast food restaurants at a site on Route 111 in Hauppauge has neighbors objecting to plans for a property zoning change that would pave the way for the project.

Smithtown’s planning board has recommended that the town board approve rezoning that would allow the construction of a Taco Bell, a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant and two yet-to-be-determined businesses on the empty 4.18-acre plot.

The site was once home to a Burger King, a Blockbuster Video and two small office buildings.

The planning board voted 5-0 at its June 27 meeting to recommend the zoning change from office business to neighborhood business.

If approved by the town board, the zoning change would bring the proposed multi-restaurant project one step closer to fruition. However, the restaurant projects would need separate approvals later, according to planning and town board officials.

The proposal, pitched by Bay Shore-based property owner J. Nazzaro Partnership LLC, calls for constructing three buildings with a combined 9,332 square feet. Two would house the fast food restaurants.

The third building would be divided for use by two other to-be-determined tenants.

About 149 parking stalls and site improvements such as drainage systems, landscaping and lighting also are part of the proposal, according to documents town planners provided.

The zoning change decision will come before the town board by September, according to Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim.

J. Nazzaro Partnership LLC representatives declined to comment.

However, several residents with homes near the proposed restaurant site said at the recent meeting that they oppose the project.

“This is really my worst nightmare,” said Mary LaCorte, who lives behind the proposed site and said she has concerns about noise and light pollution, parking issues and pest management problems.

Lauren Mazzie, who recently moved near the property, said she wanted to know whether there would be a buffer between homes and the property to block out bright lights.

Gary Fortmeyer, another nearby resident, added that feral cats previously had been drawn to the neighborhood in part due to garbage bins behind the property.

David N. Altman, an attorney representing the applicant, said at the meeting that restaurant operators would follow pest management requirements in county health regulations. He declined to comment after the meeting.