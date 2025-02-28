Hempstead Town Board enacts moratorium on battery energy storage facilities

The Hempstead Town Board has approved a one-year moratorium on battery energy storage system facilities in a 6-0 vote this week.

The vote followed a public hearing Tuesday in which opponents of the facilities raised concerns about safety and health risks, while proponents cited their role in a transition to clean energy.

The move puts Hempstead in the company of several other Long Island towns that have recently imposed or extended moratoriums on battery energy storage, including Babylon, North Hempstead, Oyster Bay and Smithtown.

Town board members didn’t explain their votes or comment on the issue. At the beginning of a hearing on the moratorium, Town Attorney John Maccarone advised them not to speak about it.

“I would ask that all of you refrain from answering any questions from the general public because in all likelihood there could be litigation, and anything you say tonight may have an effect on that,” Maccarone said.

Under the moratorium, passed as a local law, town officials cannot approve or review any plans for proposed battery energy storage facilities.

The language of the moratorium contains general concerns over public safety.

“The Board finds it imperative to undertake a thorough examination of these systems to identify any possible threats to public health, safety and welfare as well as evaluate the potential for environmental degradation,” according to the local law.

Battery energy storage facilities can be used to store electricity generated by renewable energy sources such as solar or wind that is then discharged to the grid when needed.

Jim Brown, of Island Park, urged the board to vote against the moratorium and allow the facilities to be built.

"Battery storage of clean energy is necessary for our energy future, and well-sited and well-built facilities must be put online soon without undue delay," Brown said. "Battery storage is the critical element that makes it possible for strong energy sources such as wind and solar energy to be reliable and efficient."

Debbie Slott, of Island Park, asked the board to make the moratorium permanent.

"The proposed battery energy storage threatens the very fabric of our lives and safety of our homes," Slott said. "The risk of fire and explosion is real and it's terrifying. ... No promised amount of community benefit can outweigh the potential cost to our health and safety."

Some opponents of the facilities brought up problems at the battery storage facility at Moss Landing in Northern California, where a fire last month forced evacuations of 1,500 people, according to news reports. The Mercury News reported that the Moss Landing facility is one of the largest in the world, holding tens of thousands of lithium batteries.

According to filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Rhynland Energy is planning to build a 40-megawatt battery storage facility on Long Island under the name Barrett Hempstead Battery Storage. Federal and state filings show that the company has been going through the regulatory process to site the facility since at least 2021.

The company did not immediately respond to queries Thursday.