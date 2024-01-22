Hempstead Town Board to vote on hundreds of fee increases

Hempstead residents will pay more to use many of the town’s recreational facilities and programs if the town board approves hundreds of fee hikes scheduled for a vote Tuesday night.

The proposed fee hikes include higher costs on seasonal and daily passes at town pools, seasonal parking permits at Lido Beach parks, league fees for various sports (including basketball, softball and volleyball), tournament fees, showmobile rentals, picnics, adult recreation programs, lifeguard training and others. A partial review of the proposed increases shows that they would generally increase by 9% to 10% under the 17 resolutions on the town board agenda.

Some of the fees haven’t been increased since 2016 while others were hiked as recently as 2022.

Some of the proposed fee hikes include: increasing a family seasonal pass at Rath Park Pool in Franklin Square to $176 from $160; increasing a family seasonal pass at Newbridge Road Pool in Bellmore to $275 from $250; increasing the seasonal vehicle entrance permit fee at the town park at Lido Beach to $138 from $125; and increasing the cost of the junior ocean lifeguarding program to $275 from $250.

Town Supervisor Donald Calvin Jr. did not respond to interview requests Monday but town spokesman Greg Blower issued a statement: “The Town, like our residents, is susceptible to inflationary pressures and increasing costs, including NY state’s increase in minimum wage; therefore, it is necessary to consider a minimal increase in certain user fees.”

Blower did not answer questions submitted in writing about whether this hike was included in the 2024 budget or how much money the fee hikes are expected to raise.

The town’s 2024 budget, adopted in October, raised the tax levy by 0.6% and relies on dipping into $56 million in reserves to close a deficit.