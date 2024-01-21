Huntington Town raises building permit, other fees

Huntington Town officials voted earlier this month to raise fees for various town services to account for inflation-driven increases in operating costs, Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

The town board voted 5-0 on Jan. 3 to raise fees for building permits, fire safety permits and inspections and costs related to those services. The board also raised plumbing license and application fees. The town expects to generate a total of $2 million in additional revenue.

“The town is not immune to inflationary pressure and our costs have gone up," Smyth said. “The money is really to offset the escalating cost of operations within the town” including rising health care costs and raises for collective bargaining units.

The town's $229 million operating budget for 2024 was approved in November.

Minimum building permit fees, for both residential and commercial construction, have increased by 25%.

Residential building permit fee is $125, up from $100, and a commercial permit fee is $625, up from $500.

The amounts used to calculate the final cost of a permit, such as for an attic or basement, were also increased.

Smyth said revenue from the building-related fee hikes, which have not been raised since 2008, will generate $1.4 million in revenue.

The board also for the first time in 10 years raised fees for fire safety permits and inspections. These fees, which cover a range of services, are expected to bring in an additional $125,000, Smyth said.

The town also is expecting to raise $125,000 from fee increases for plumbing licenses and applications.

Town board member Sal Ferro, who sponsored the resolutions, said the updated fees are in line with other local municipalities.

“I think past administrations were afraid to raise fees," he said. "I think they were being shortsighted and not being fair to taxpayers who were basically paying for these services whereas these are fees that should be paid for by the users.”

At the December meeting, the board voted 5-0 to increase planning department fees, expected to add $350,000 to the town's coffers. Change of zone applications doubled, from $500 to $1,000 or more. The pre-application fee to build a subdivision also doubled, from $250 to $500.