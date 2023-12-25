10 pitches for sparking change in Huntington Station's downtown 

A local committee's proposals for spending $10 million in grant funding to revitalize Huntington Station's downtown are in and stakeholders are hoping the state will approve the projects aimed at stimulating renewal in the hamlet.

Included among the 10 proposals for spending the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative money, awarded in January, are three projects that would add housing, one that would provide some funding for the creation of a TV and film studio and another that would dedicate a significant amount of money to streetscape upgrades.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, who co-chaired the committee that recently made the recommendations, said he believes the state funding for projects in the neighborhood around the Huntington Long Island Rail Road Station and continuing south along New York Avenue will start the process of attracting private capital into Huntington Station.

“It signals that the town and state are on board and are pushing this to happen,” he added.

Huntington Station started in 1867 as an expansion of the rail depot and has been the focus of revitalization efforts for years following urban renewal promises of the 1960s that never materialized after the federal government demolished dozens of businesses, Smyth previously told Newsday.

Town officials said the state will finalize the downtown projects by early spring.

The grant funding follows the town's hiring of a master developer in 2011 to try to steer revitalization efforts to the area north of the train station. Separately, a $66.4 million sewer expansion from the station to 14th Street is expected to begin next fall thanks to federal pandemic relief funds and other state aid.

The Studios at Huntington Station, a film and TV studio, was proposed for a 4.9-acre town-owned parking lot at 1231 New York Ave. The committee asked for $2 million for what would be a town-owned facility whose total price tag would be about $103 million, with Huntington officials hoping to raise more funding with other grants and private investment.

Joseph Schramm, director of the town’s Office of Film and Television, said a soundstage would be the perfect neighbor for the adjacent train tracks because it's soundproof.

“You can’t really build houses there so it’s limited in what you can put there,” he said.

The site in Huntington Station where a committee has proposed building a town-owned film and TV studio. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Frank Cosentino, president of Huntington Station Business Improvement District, said one of the proposed projects is to spend $4.6 million on streetscape improvements along New York Avenue from Depot Road to 11th Street. It would include new sidewalks and crosswalks, garden areas and the installation of curbs that comply with American with Disabilities Act requirements.

Xavier and Laura Palacios, the principals with Sab y Bella Holdings LLC, proposed a project that includes affordable housing.

Their proposal, which requests $2.25 million in funding for a $6.3 million project, involves two buildings they own at 1395-1399 New York Ave.

They plan to demolish both buildings and construct a three-story mixed-use building on one lot with a community facility, law office and seven apartments. The second lot would be used for parking.

Xavier Palacios, whose namesake law firm is located at 1399 New York Ave. and who serves as president of the Huntington School Board, said he and his spouse have a twofold goal of helping to return the hamlet to a vibrant place while protecting its diversity.

“We want to see Huntington Station become beautiful, but we also want to make sure that the people that live there today are there to enjoy what’s the come,” he said.

The other proposals are:

Project: Install kiosks and signs

Location: Downtown area

Project Cost: $289,000

Funding request: $289,000

Sponsor: Town of Huntington

Installation of kiosks and signage to help people find public parking and businesses.

Project: Upgrade pedestrian walkway, other improvements connecting to LIRR station

Location: South from rail station ending north of New York Avenue and East Second Street.

Project cost: $802,000

Funding request: $802,000

Sponsor: Town of Huntington

Build brick path with elevated flower bed gardens, benches, streetlamps, a welcome sign, fountain and flagpole.

A project to create a new outdoor area at the Huntington Public Library Station Branch that would involve $536,000 in state money is one of the proposals a local committee has recommended for funding as part of spending a $10 million grant dedicated to reviving Huntington Station's downtown. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Project: Create new outdoor library area

Location: Huntington Public Library Station Branch

Project cost: $631,000

Funding request: $536,000

Sponsor: Huntington Public Library

Replace fencing and concrete walkways, add seating, lighting and landscaping to front courtyard, create children’s area and a reading and program space.

An upgrade to the community facility at St. Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church, including its food bank, is one of the proposals a local committee has recommended for funding as part of spending a $10 million grant dedicated to reviving Huntington Station's downtown. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Project: Renovate St. Hugh community facility

Location: 21 E. 9th Street

Project cost: $792,000

Funding request: $733,000

Sponsor: St. Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church

Upgrade community room and food bank facilities, update plumbing and restrooms and add ramps and chairlifts for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

Project: Grant for small businesses

Location: downtown area

Project cost: $800,000

Funding request: $600,000

Sponsor: Town of Huntington

Establish a grant to help small businesses fund facade and other exterior renovations.

Project: Create an affordable mixed-use development

Location: 1264-1268 New York Ave.

Project cost: $11,575,000

Funding request: $2,000,000

Sponsor: Town of Huntington Community Development Agency

Build two three-story buildings with ground floor office space and a total of 18 affordable apartments.

Project: Create a mixed-use housing and retail space

Location: 1328 New York Ave.

Project cost: $40,408,000

Funding request: $2,050,000

Sponsor: MDG Property Owners LLC

Construct two, three-story buildings with ground floor retail and 72 workforce housing units.