Huntington names new comptroller, town attorney among other appointees

The Town of Huntington made new appointments to key positions last week, including an official who will manage the municipality's finances and another who will supervise litigation matters.

At a Jan. 3 meeting, town board members appointed Laura Carey, who previously served as a legislative aide to Councilman Dave Bennardo, as comptroller.

They appointed Lloyd Harbor resident Susan J. Coleman, 40, as Huntington's town attorney. In July she became acting town attorney after the resignation of Deborah Misir. Coleman's salary remains at $162,000.

She worked at Suffolk County Legal Aid Society before initially coming to the town in 2019 as an assistant town attorney, according to her resume.

The legislators also filled three town deputy roles, naming J. Edward Gathman as deputy town attorney, Joseph Savaglio as deputy director of the Department of Transportation and Traffic Safety, and Anthony Annunziata as deputy director of the Department of General Services.

As comptroller, Carey, 59, of South Huntington, will oversee the town's $229 million budget for 2024 and supervise a staff of nine.

“I feel great and have already gotten started,” Carey said Friday. “The team here is amazing and I know they will be able to assist me with whatever we need to get this job done.”

Town board member Sal Ferro, who sponsored the resolution to promote Carey to her new role, said her background in bookkeeping coupled with her collaborative and efficient management style is the right fit for the job.

Carey, who began working for the town in 2022, previously collected a $79,860 annual salary and now will take home $152,000 a year.

She served as a trustee and vice president of the South Huntington Union Free School District Board of Education for 10 years and as PTA Council president and unit president for 13 years, according to her resume.

“You can’t outwork Laura, that’s her trademark,” Bennardo said. “She makes herself available 24/7.”

Peter Leodis, who had been acting comptroller since former comptroller Peggy Karayianakis' June retirement, is leaving town employment Jan. 12, according to Huntington officials.