Huntington tightens zoning laws for new vape shops

Huntington Town has taken steps to regulate the locations of new vape shops while also clarifying the definition of such establishments in an effort to better enforce code violations.

Updated code now stipulates that future vape shops cannot be within 500 feet of the property lines from parks, playgrounds, schools or places of worship.

The town also updated its definition of a vape shop as any business that primarily sells whose principal business includes the sale of electronic cigarettes, vape pens, vapors, e-liquids, or other substances. Previously, the definition was ambiguous, town officials said.

The town board voted 5-0 on May 9 to approve the measure, sponsored by member Joan Cergol and colleague Sal Ferro. Cergol said the board took action after hearing from the town's public safety department and receiving complaints from East Northport residents about the increase in number of vape shops in the community.

Asked about the number of vape shops in the town, spokeswoman Christine Geed said, until the code was updated the town kept a list of vape shops only if a building permit was required.

She said during the past 12 months, town officials have received 65 inquiries, including complaints, about vape shops.

Town code previously incorporated vape shops within the definition of hookah lounges, which allows onsite smoking, said town code enforcement supervisor Nicole Ercolani. Vape shops, however, are only permitted to sell products.

Town code dictates that hookah lounges cannot be within 1,500 feet of parks, playgrounds, religious institutions or schools but the same prohibition could not be placed on vape shops because the definition of vape shops were not clearly defined, Ercolani said.

The blurred definition created confusion, Ercolani said, adding code violations about store locations often could not be enforced by the town because the vape shops issued citations were not technically violating town code.

Existing vape shops that may not meet the updated guidelines can continue operating, Cergol said.

In East Northport, where town officials said they had received complaints about vape shops, vape shop owner Owen Egan said he doesn’t agree with the code restricting vape shops from being within 500 feet of places of worship. But Egan, who co-owns VOID Smoke Shop and Gallery on Larkfield Road, said “we shouldn’t be near schools. … We don’t want to be the place where moms are concerned their kids are hanging out.”

A mile north on Larkfield Road is Smokeez, which sells vape products.

Owner Sam Kumar said the town's new restrictions on locations of future vape shops will help businesses thrive because they will be set farther apart.

“Too many shops close together hurts everyone,” he said.

