DEC: Contaminated soil removed from Roslyn apartment building site

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that contaminated soil was removed from a site in Roslyn that will host a new 54-unit apartment building and retail shops.

A portion of the 0.81-acre site had a dry cleaning business from 1974 until 2010, according to the DEC, which found contamination from chlorinated solvent — a chemical associated with such an operation.

Located at 281-301 Warner Ave., construction of a four-story building is underway on the site. It will include ground floor shops, along with 23 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom units on the three upper floors.

In 2019, site owner and developer JK Equities joined the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, which encourages the cleanup of contaminated properties for redevelopment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield as a property whose expansion or redevelopment may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance.

DEC officials said the removal of about 3,600 cubic yards of soil at the Roslyn site began in 2021 and finished in the third quarter of 2023 after oversight by the agency and state health officials.

Officials from JK Equities, also based in Roslyn, didn't return requests for comment.

The developer will have to create a site management plan to help monitor and maintain the property, according to DEC officials.

The development proposal initially faced pushback from residents in Roslyn Heights and the Roslyn school district, over the structure’s size and density, before Roslyn Village officials approved the project in 2021.

Village officials at the time cited the need to replace the “dilapidated eyesore” that was on the site and a desire to bring more business into the area.

In October, JK Equities submitted a draft report to the state that summarizes the remedial work performed at the site and are expected to provide a final version in the coming weeks, according to the DEC.

The agency said it will issue a certificate of completion of the brownfield cleanup to the developer after approving that report.