Kings Point rolling out new license plate readers, radar signs 

Kings Point officials are in the midst of replacing the village's aging license plate readers and adding six new radar speed signs — devices they said will help deter crimes on the North Shore.

License plate readers are computer-controlled camera systems that capture plate numbers and help record key details for use in law enforcement investigations, such as identifying stolen vehicles. The readers can be mounted on police cars, street poles and overpasses.

Mayor Kouros Torkan said the upgrades “will not only provide our Police Department with the tools to fight crime, but will also serve as a deterrent for those criminals considering targeting Kings Point."

The village is using about $200,000 in state grants to fund the new license plate readers, according to Kings Point Police Commissioner Daniel Flanagan.

A portion of that funding came through last year when Kings Point was among seven North Shore police departments that each received a $150,000 state grant to buy license plate readers, which local officials touted as a way to increase public safety and reduce auto thefts.

Torkan said Kings Point also received more funding for the plate readers and radar signs from the county.

In Kings Point, a village that has more than 5,500 residents, property crimes were up last year, with 46 reported, including 14 motor vehicle thefts. That compared with 14 property crimes for 2021, according to data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Flanagan called auto thefts and burglaries top concerns in the village, but said the crimes are trending down this year.

Flanagan said there currently are more than 20 license plate readers throughout the village that cover the entrances exits of the municipality along with other locations, but the cameras are about 16 years old.

“The new cameras will have both video and license plate readers incorporated into one device,” the commissioner explained. “The camera technology has greatly advanced in the last several years, so we're going to take advantage of not only that technology, but better pixelation.”

Flanagan said the village will monitor, record and store its own data. The data will be shared with other law enforcement departments upon request, according to the commissioner.

Touching on the new radar signs, which advise motorists of driving speed but don't issue tickets, Flanagan said he's anticipating the devices will encourage drivers to slow down.

“Speed — that’s always a problem anywhere on Long Island,” he added.