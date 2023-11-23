Lindenhurst seeks to improve pedestrian safety on Wellwood Avenue

Lindenhurst Village has begun implementing downtown pedestrian safety measures after receiving $350,000 from Suffolk County for the work.

The construction on Wellwood Avenue includes new curbing, sidewalks and pavers, along with the creation of bulb-outs and installation of flashing lights at crosswalks. In addition, the parking line angle along the avenue is being reduced from 60 degrees to 45 degrees. The work is being paid for through the county’s JumpSMART program to help small businesses.

“Wellwood Avenue needed a rehaul,” said Village Trustee RJ Renna. “We’re finally addressing these things that have been going on for years.”

The work is costing the village four parking spots, Renna said, but fixes longstanding safety issues.

“We’ve had so many new businesses come in and we want to support them and a big part of supporting them is having a safe, walkable downtown,” he told Newsday.

The village is also replacing coin-only parking meters with meters that will accept coins, bills and credit cards along with the ability to pay through an app. The spots will be numbered with one meter for every 12 spaces.

“I think what they’re doing is super important and creates a much more inviting atmosphere,” said Chris Davis, 31, a partner for Great South Bay Brewery, which is opening a restaurant on Wellwood Avenue next year.

Joe DelPrete, 57, owner of Villa Pizza on Wellwood Avenue, told Newsday he welcomes the improvements but is worried of the impact construction will have on his business.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be smooth and fast,” he said. “We don’t want this here for Christmas.”