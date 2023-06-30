After a stroke, Port Jeff mayor withdraws from Brookhaven supervisor race

Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant said Friday she was suspending her campaign for Brookhaven Town supervisor because of health issues after suffering a stroke last week.

Garant, a Democrat who is completing her seventh and final term as mayor of Port Jefferson, will be replaced on the ballot by former Brookhaven Democratic Committee chair Lillian Clayman, party officials said.

"After much thought and consultation with my doctors and my family, I have decided to withdraw," Garant, 59, said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision. Public service has been the honor of a lifetime and my love for Port Jefferson and Brookhaven knows no bounds. … But right now, I need to put my health and my family first.”

Garant missed her final village board meeting Monday after a brief hospitalization following her stroke. She has been recuperating at home since then.

“I wish my dear friend Margot Garant a speedy recovery," Brookhaven Democratic Committee chairman Anthony Portesy said in a statement Friday.

He added that Clayman and the Democratic candidates for six town council seats, “are committed to making Brookhaven a forward-looking, honestly governed community.”

Democrats face an uphill battle to win the Brookhaven supervisor's seat, a role dominated by Republicans for most of the past three decades.

In Garant, Democrats had a familiar name at the top of the ticket to face Republican Dan Panico, 44, a town councilman from Center Moriches. Brookhaven's incumbent leader, Republican Supervisor Edward P. Romaine, is running for Suffolk County executive.

Clayman, 70, of Port Jefferson, is an adjunct professor of industrial and labor relations at SUNY Old Westbury. From 1991 to 1997, she was the mayor of Hamden, Connecticut.

Clayman couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

Panico said he wished Garant “a speedy and full recovery.”

Suffolk and Brookhaven Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said Garant's decision to leave the race wouldn't alter the GOP's campaign.

"I’m very confident that whoever the Democrats put forward, Dan Panico has the [platform] to make Brookhaven affordable and safer, where we preserve our quality of life and our environment," Garcia said. "The voters are going to respond to his record."

Garant's last day as Port Jefferson mayor is Monday. Lauren Sheprow, who defeated fellow trustee Kathianne Snaden in June 20 village elections, will be sworn in Tuesday.