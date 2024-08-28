At North Amityville farmers market, two men bring produce to the community for free 

Jovonna Rodriguez stepped into the North Amityville Fire Department on Friday night just before 7:30 and surveyed the few boxes of produce remaining on the tables.

“I’m late,” she said, laughing. “What have you got left?”

Rodriguez, 54, of North Amityville, snagged some lettuce and plantains and declared she would return this week to the North Amityville “farmers market,” which offers free fruits and vegetables. It’s an effort started this summer by a pair of residents intent on helping their neighbors have access to healthier eating options.

“I think this is amazing,” Rodriguez said of the market. “You’re getting healthy foods for free and it benefits the community. It brings everyone together, and it lets you know that you’re not by yourself during these hard times.”

Nnamdi Ukasoanya, 32, and Darius Wilson, 30, started the market in June, using their own money to pay for the produce and rent a truck each Friday to bring it from a New York City distributor to the fire department, where it is given out from 5 to 9 p.m. They plan for the market to continue into the winter.

The haul varies weekly depending on what is available, but last Friday's options included onions, broccoli, cucumbers, plantains, lettuce and tomatoes. Dozens lined up outside waiting for the market to open and then descended on the produce, clearing out most of the boxes within two hours.

“We started this because we were looking for ways to bring light to our community,” Wilson said. “I’ve learned the community can always use a helping hand and it’s much appreciated by them.”

Darius Wilson, of North Amityville, moves produce from a truck onto a table for distribution. Credit: Howard Simmons

Addressing food insecurity

The need for emergency food has been on the rise due to inflation and the high cost of living on Long Island, said Gregory May, director of government and community relations for Island Harvest, one of Long Island’s largest food banks.

“Food insecurity is worse now than before the pandemic,” he said, noting that in 2019 the nonprofit distributed 9.5 million pounds of food, while this past year that number surged to 19 million pounds.

Ukasoanya and Wilson, who also give away produce to local churches and the North Amityville Senior Center, said they want to help fight inflation while also introducing community members to healthy foods. Ukasoanya said the market is open to anyone, regardless of income.

“Even if you have $200,000 in the bank, I want you to be able to get fruits and vegetables for free and not have to spend that money at the grocery store,” he said. “I want you to spend that money on something else, like taking your kids somewhere. I want people to save money.”

Ukasoanya said too many people get caught up in “expressing themselves through purchases” when they could instead use their money toward ventures such as opening a small business.

Wilson owns a production company in Deer Park, while Ukasoanya owns an electronics company based in Amityville and a hemp retail and distribution company in Huntington.

In addition to the market, Ukasoanya bought the web domain Northamityville.com to use as a platform for the community, alerting them to job and training opportunities, as well as local events.

“I wanted to create a site that allows everybody to have knowledge to help them become the best version of themselves,” he said.

Onions and broccoli were among the produce available Friday. Credit: Howard Simmons

On a different path now

When Ukasoanya was 19, he was charged with assault and criminal use of a firearm in connection with a shooting, and in another case was charged with attempted burglary. He was found not guilty of the former charges and pleaded guilty to the latter, receiving a year’s probation.

He said both instances were a result of being in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” and the experiences — along with the deaths of several friends from causes ranging from diabetes to gun violence — helped form his desire to help his community.

Ukasoanya also has been working with Amityville middle school teacher Carlee Wallenstein to provide students with school supplies at local events.

“He just wants to do right by his community and he’s taken it upon himself to make that happen,” said Wallenstein, who was Ukasoanya’s teacher.

The Friday night market acts as not only a produce distribution center but a culinary and cultural exchange platform, as patrons swap recipes and methods of cooking fruits and vegetables, Wilson and Ukasoanya said.

“I’d have squash and one lady would say, ‘Oh, I don’t like squash,’ but then another would say, ‘Oh, you can make a soup or you can fry it like this or do it this way,’ and they end up talking about different vegetables and ways that they make it,” Ukasoanya said.

Those visiting the market last week said they were grateful for the bounty they received.

Beulah Wilson, 75, of North Amityville, picked up some plantains, lettuce and a box of about two dozen tomatoes. She said she will be sharing the food with her children, neighbors and church.

“When you go to the store, it’s so expensive,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”