North Hempstead is without a town comptroller again

North Hempstead officials will have to look for another town comptroller for the second time in two years, after Kristen Schwaner resigned last week just four months after her hire and following an extensive candidate search.

Schwaner, who was set to make $160,000 this year, resigned Friday, effective immediately, according to town officials.

Town board members voted to hire her after nearly 16 months without a permanent comptroller to lead what North Hempstead officials have described as an understaffed finance department.

Schwaner, 37, of Massapequa Park, didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“Obviously this is a disappointing turn of events as Kristen was proving herself to be an excellent comptroller since her hire in April,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said in an interview. “I was looking forward to crafting next year’s budget with her on my team.”

Before Schwaner's tenure, the town’s finance director, Paul Wood, served as acting comptroller.

The comptroller handles the town’s overall financial management.

North Hempstead’s 2023 approved budget is nearly $163 million, and the town has a AAA rating from Wall Street bond rating agency Moody's Investors Service, a rating reaffirmed in March.

The comptroller position previously became vacant after Tania Orenstein left the role in January 2022, the same month the town's chief deputy comptroller also resigned.

North Hempstead is now without a comptroller and also is down a chief deputy and a deputy in the same department, officials said.

DeSena said preparing a budget without Schwaner will be challenging.

She said Wood may again step in to help with operations or someone could be hired on a contractual basis, but the town board must approve any action.

Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey said in an interview that Schwaner was “very professional” and focused on getting the work done. The councilwoman also expressed concern about not having a person in the department to make important decisions for the town.

“This is serious,” Lurvey said. “…I still think the department is understaffed and there’s going to be challenges.”

Lurvey said she would consider Wood stepping in again as acting comptroller if such a resolution was put on the town board's agenda.

Schwaner was not the only top North Hempstead official to leave this month.

Last week the town board accepted the resignation of Moira La Barbera, who had served as director of purchasing.

La Barbera, who was set to earn $132,303, previously worked for the Nassau County Comptroller’s Office and other private companies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Town officials didn't disclose the reason for her resignation, citing personnel matters. La Barbera didn't respond to a request for comment.

Lurvey said “two resignations like this are highly unusual and concerning" and said La Barbera would be "sorely missed."