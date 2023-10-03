Northport-East Northport school district considering selling, leasing buildings, as enrollment, tax revenue declines

The Northport-East Northport school district is considering several proposals to sell or lease three of its school buildings for housing or other uses, citing declining enrollment and an expected loss of tax revenue.

District Superintendent Robert Banzer said the move was recommended by a comprehensive planning process started in 2019 that included a study by educational consultants and a committee made up of community residents. While the board has been approached by several developers, the ideas would have to be approved in a public referendum, and then go through the town's normal development approval process.

Banzer said district enrollment has declined by about 1,600 students, or 25%, over the past 10 years.

In 2020 the district and the Town of Huntington settled a decades old tax case with LIPA over a reduction in the amount of the assessment on the Northport Power Plant. Under the agreement, which ends in 2027, the district receives $14.5 million in direct payments to help offset the impact of the cut in LIPA tax revenue.

“I want to reiterate that IF the Board were to move forward with presenting a sale to the community, it would be the community’s decision, via a public vote, whether to sell a building or not,” Banzer said in an email.

The buildings include Bellerose Avenue Elementary and Dickinson Avenue Elementary schools, both of which closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Also under consideration is the William J. Brosnan administrative building, which also houses student programs and a portion of the building is leased to a pre-K provider. The gymnasium and auditorium are also regularly used by community groups in the evening and on the weekends.

There are 12 proposals for the three buildings the district is considering. For Bellerose and Brosnan, each building has four proposals for purchase. Dickinson has three offers for purchase and one for leasing.

Offers on each of the buildings include a proposal for 14 to 20 units per acre for rental housing for either seniors or market rate.

The offers on Bellerose Avenue, which sits on 15.8 acres, range between $3.5 million and $16 million. Proposals include up to 200 owner occupied condos, 12 single-family homes, and up to 231 rental apartments.

Offers for the Brosnan building, on 14.8 acres, range between $2.5 million and $8 million. Proposals include up to 100 rental town houses, 70 rental apartments or a minimum of 165 units for senior assisted or independent living.

Dickinson Avenue, a 55,080-square-foot building on 12 acres, has three offers for purchase and one for lease. Offers range between $5.8 million and $9.3 million. The proposals range from 60 single family homes or 53 units of attached condominiums in up to 2.5 stories. The lease option is for approximately 20% of the building.

Banzer said there are no covenants and restrictions on any of the buildings that would preclude it from being used for housing.

Karen Steinhaus of East Northport said in an interview she doesn’t like any of the proposals because of the impact on quality of life and thinks it would be better to lease the buildings.

“I’m afraid that down the road we’re going to need more schools and if they are gone we’re going to have to rebuild,” she said.

The district will present the proposals at a meeting Oct. 5 at Northport High School. A meeting on Sept. 21 was abruptly ended before the presentation could be completed.