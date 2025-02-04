Oyster Bay Town officials allow delivery trucks at 2 Starbucks sites

The Oyster Bay Town Board has agreed to adjust restrictions for two new Starbucks locations, in Hicksville and Massapequa, and allow for deliveries by larger trucks, rather than just vans, to the stores. The sites — at 506 W. Old Country Rd. in Hicksville and 5500 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa — required rules that allowed for the delivery trucks on the property, consistent with Starbucks operations elsewhere on Long Island, an attorney for one of the properties said. The town board voted 5-0 at its Jan. 28 meeting to pass the change. Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email that the previous agreement only allowed for van delivery to those locations. The declaration of restrictive covenants for the sites “was adjusted to match how Starbucks operates in its multiple locations across Long Island,” said Bram Weber, an attorney representing the owner of the Hicksville site, which requires a parking variance before construction there can begin. “The things that the town wants to protect against, like trucks idling on the road, aren’t allowed anywhere,” Weber added. The updated covenant and restrictions for both sites indicate delivery trucks are not allowed to overflow onto sidewalks or block driveways of the locations, Nevin said. Town documents show the trucks also will not be able to park on streets adjacent to the Starbucks stores. The Hicksville Starbucks is planned to have a drive-thru and outdoor patio, according to town documents, and the Massapequa Starbucks is slated to have a drive-thru and will be located in a commercial plaza. Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for the Hicksville location. Nevin said the Hicksville location is mostly complete. Weber said the Massapequa property still needs a parking variance before construction can begin. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a written statement that the stores will “create new jobs for our residents and serve as welcoming spaces for connection and collaboration.”

The Oyster Bay Town Board has agreed to adjust restrictions for two new Starbucks locations, in Hicksville and Massapequa, and allow for deliveries by larger trucks, rather than just vans, to the stores.

The sites — at 506 W. Old Country Rd. in Hicksville and 5500 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa — required rules that allowed for the delivery trucks on the property, consistent with Starbucks operations elsewhere on Long Island, an attorney for one of the properties said.

The town board voted 5-0 at its Jan. 28 meeting to pass the change.

Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email that the previous agreement only allowed for van delivery to those locations.

The declaration of restrictive covenants for the sites “was adjusted to match how Starbucks operates in its multiple locations across Long Island,” said Bram Weber, an attorney representing the owner of the Hicksville site, which requires a parking variance before construction there can begin.

“The things that the town wants to protect against, like trucks idling on the road, aren’t allowed anywhere,” Weber added.

The updated covenant and restrictions for both sites indicate delivery trucks are not allowed to overflow onto sidewalks or block driveways of the locations, Nevin said. Town documents show the trucks also will not be able to park on streets adjacent to the Starbucks stores.

The Hicksville Starbucks is planned to have a drive-thru and outdoor patio, according to town documents, and the Massapequa Starbucks is slated to have a drive-thru and will be located in a commercial plaza.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for the Hicksville location.

Nevin said the Hicksville location is mostly complete. Weber said the Massapequa property still needs a parking variance before construction can begin.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a written statement that the stores will “create new jobs for our residents and serve as welcoming spaces for connection and collaboration.”