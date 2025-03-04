Long IslandTowns

Southampton Town officials reopened the Ponquogue Bridge Tuesday afternoon with restrictions between Hampton Bays and Dune Road after state transportation officials determined it had structural problems last month.

The bridge closed Feb. 21 when inspectors found deteriorating concrete girders during a routine inspection, state transportation officials previously told Newsday.

The bridge reopened with two lanes and a limited weight capacity of 5 tons or less, town officials said. The prior weight limit was 40 tons.

Special permits will be granted for ambulances over five tons, said Ryan Murphy, Southampton emergency management administrator.

Town officials shifted traffic patterns to the east, but it was flowing in both directions Tuesday afternoon. The redirection was designed to ease stress on "the girder of most concern," Murphy said in an email.

"Although this is a huge step in the right direction and we are very happy to have any degree of restored access, there are still impacts from the weight limitations to the commercial fishing fleet, and the Hampton Bays Fire Department," Murphy said. "Due to the weight restrictions, vehicles associated with the transport of fish, and fire apparatus, still cannot utilize the bridge."

Fishing fleets are using alternative routes to the west, Murphy said. The Hampton Bays Fire Department is working with neighboring departments to make plans for mutual aid and cover portions of the fire district to Dune Road.

"We all remain hopeful that repairs will be able to occur successfully and expeditiously to return the bridge to its normal capacity limits," Murphy said.

The bridge is owned and maintained by Suffolk County and inspected by state officials. The concrete bridge was built in 1986 to replace Old Ponquogue Bridge, originally constructed in 1930, according to the Town of Southampton's website on community projects. 

"Through the work of the Suffolk Department of Public Works and coordination with New York State DOT and the Town of Southampton, we are happy that we have been able to quickly address this issue," Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine said in a statement Tuesday evening. "This bridge is critical to the East End, and we will move as quickly as possible to implement a permanent repair."

