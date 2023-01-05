Islip Planning Board shuttles discussion of proposed senior living facility opposed by residents

The Islip Planning Board postponed planned discussions Wednesday on a proposed senior living facility in East Islip that has drawn opposition from locals.

Islip spokesperson Caroline Smith said items from applicant BSL East Islip LLC were outstanding and that a new date for the discussions has not been scheduled.

BSL has requested a change of zone and modification of covenants and restrictions for the proposal. Four other project discussions on the agenda for Wednesday were also postponed.

The proposed two-story senior living community would be built on the site of a longstanding bowling alley, East Islip Lanes, which is still operating. The facility would offer 106 beds, according to planning documents on the town website.

Many residents have voiced their opposition to the development, and some have organized a Facebook group dedicated to rallying against the plan.

Krissy Dworkin, of East Islip, organized a petition against the development that has garnered more than 1,500 signatures and had planned to attend the Planning Board meeting Wednesday night. She was not aware of the adjournment before speaking with Newsday.

“The bowling alley has so much meaning to the community and we’ve all gone there forever. It’s like the only place in town for kids to gather,” she said. “I just wish the town would consider us when they decide what is going to go there. Main Street is already so crowded. It’s the heart of our town … We’re a small town, and I just don’t think we can handle this.”

Dworkin acknowledged that the developer had made concessions to opponents, including adding more parking and shrinking the project’s planned footprint.

Organizer John Tafe criticized the proposal for its size and nonconformity with local code. Town code requires 165 parking spaces for an application of that size, according to planning documents, which indicate that 106 spaces are required for each bed with an additional 59 required to accommodate employees.

The facility, according to planning documents, will be 88,800 square feet with 96 constructed parking spaces and 17 landbanked spaces.

“The major issue is the parking and the size,” Tafe said. “Still having that amount of beds in such a small area with a lot less parking than is allowed by town code is disappointing.”

Developer Benchmark Senior Living said in a statement emailed to Newsday that the company “has worked and will continue to work collaboratively with the Town of Islip and our neighbors.”

The developer has hosted two community information meetings to discuss the project and answer questions, said spokesperson David Levesque, and “input from neighbors led to substantial changes to the original site plan and building configuration.”

“We strongly believe that the Benchmark Senior Living community will be a tremendous resource to all East Islip residents and loved ones in need of Benchmark’s renowned assisted living and memory care services,” Levesque said. “We remain committed to being a thoughtful and engaged neighbor.”

A manager at East Islip Lanes who declined to give his name told Newsday the bowling alley will stay open until the deal goes through.