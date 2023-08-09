Caretaker, residents say neigh to plans for an animal-free farm at Setauket's historic Sherwood-Jayne property

Like a scene from Long Island's Colonial era, a small herd of sheep grazes in a pasture at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm on Old Post Road in Setauket. Nearby, an aging pony kicks at the ground while visitors walk around a historic farmhouse built 46 years before the Declaration of Independence was written. At least part of this pastoral tableau could change in coming years as Preservation Long Island, the Cold Spring Harbor nonprofit that owns the site, considers focusing on the farm's historic buildings and possibly leaving the property without any four-legged inhabitants. The nonprofit said it plans to fire caretaker Susanna Gatz and keep the sheep and pony only until they die. Those plans, which have not been finalized, worry local residents such as Jennifer Torre, who lives next door and brought her now-grown children to visit the farm as they grew up. “The farm is a fixture of our community,” Torre said. “We used to have a lot of events at the farm that could have made a lot of money, but there’s hardly anything anymore.” Gatz, 40, who has been caretaker for eight years, said she was told she would have to leave by next month. She said she worries for the farm's four sheep and 40-plus-year-old pony named Snowball, who Gatz said is mostly blind and deaf. "Them staying here is extremely important. It’s also the history and the reason why they’re being here to begin with,” Gatz said. “People stop for the animals. That’s what draws people in.” In a statement Tuesday, Preservation Long Island executive director Alexandra Parsons Wolfe said the nonprofit decided to "terminate" Gatz following surveys by outside historic preservation organizations that recommended changes "necessary to preserve vital aspects of Long Island’s heritage that we maintain for future generations." The Sherwood-Jayne Farm sits on land that once was a working farm tilled by members of the Jayne family from 1730 to the late 1800s. It was bought about 120 years ago by Howard Sherwood, a collector of historical artifacts who founded Preservation Long Island. The farm is open sunrise to sunset year-round, with private tours available by appointment. Preservation Long Island, which is supported by donations and fundraising, also operates historic sites in Lloyd Harbor, Sag Harbor and Cold Spring Harbor. The farmhouse, restored about a century ago, contains period furnishings and hand-painted floral wall frescoes that date to the late 1700s. Local legend has it that the sheep there today are descended from Sherwood's herd. Wolfe said the nonprofit and other local groups are considering plans for the animals' care, "including a potential solution that allows them to remain at the site for the duration of their lives." The statement did not say whether other animals would live there after that time. Gatz said the sheep are 4 to 7 years old. Sheep typically live 10 to 12 years. Gatz said Snowball's expected life span is unknown. “I just find out things that are happening and cry about it,” Gatz said.

