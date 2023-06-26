Judge reserves judgment on contempt charge for Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach

A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge has reserved judgment on whether Hauppauge-based Sloth Encounters has been operating in defiance of court orders, following a contempt hearing that concluded Monday morning. The Town of Islip filed a motion for contempt against federally licensed animal exhibitor Larry Wallach in April after inspections found the exotic pet store continued to harbor wild animals in defiance of an order from Judge Joseph Santorelli in March. Wallach acknowledged at the hearing that when he initially opened his Veterans Memorial Highway business in June 2022 — charging $50 an hour to hold, feed and pet sloths, according to his website — the business was operating like a petting zoo, which he was unaware would be illegal under town code. He said he has since come into compliance with town zoning by moving into retail; he now sells pet supplies, sloths, kangaroos and other exotic animals. Wallach also said that he continued to make legal home visits with his sloths while his store was closed from September, when Santorelli initially issued court orders for him to shut down, through late December. Wallach maintained at the hearing that he's "100%" compliant with town code. The legal definition of a wild animal has been among the focal points in the Islip Town case. Wallach's attorney, John Zollo, argued at the hearing that the town's definition of a "wild animal," unless explicitly named in town code, is subjective. The town attorney pointed out that Wallach had been selling tarantulas and scorpions when the store was inspected in April, which are explicitly named as wild animals in town code. Wallach responded that he removed them "very quickly" once he learned they were illegal to sell. A town planner testifying at the hearing said paperwork submitted so far to resolve the store's use as a pet store, which is inconsistent with the building's current certificate of occupancy, has been incomplete, which is why the application has not moved forward. Wallach during his testimony accused the town of intentionally holding up the process. The Town of Islip also filed criminal charges against Wallach in April for the alleged sale of wild animals. His next appearance in Fifth District Court is scheduled for June 28. Wallach is simultaneously facing criminal charges from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for allegedly possessing and offering for sale three Nile monitor lizards, which are illegal in New York. The district attorney's office is seeking the maximum penalty allowed by law, which is 15 days jail time, and is prepared to go to trial. Wallach’s next appearance in First District Court is scheduled for July 26. Wallach said after a May 17 arraignment that he wasn’t aware the Nile monitors were illegal in the state until he was told by a DEC inspector. He said he contacted his distributor to take them back.

