Suffolk cancels plan to house homeless men at Copiague motel  

A plan to house homeless men at a Copiague motel near a residential neighborhood was squashed Friday after Babylon Town officials and Suffolk County legislators protested a move they said would have unfairly burdened town services.

A nonprofit that has a contract with the county’s Department of Social Services had recommended the South Bay Motel, according to a county spokeswoman.

The plan would have resulted in about 60 men living at the motel, leading to more than 50% of the county’s approximate 200 single homeless males residing in Babylon Town, according to Legis. Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon).

There are more than 60 homeless men living at an East Farmingdale motel at 727 Broadhollow Road after the county started placing them there in November, Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer told Newsday.

Babylon Town's board held a special meeting Friday about the homeless shelter issues after a social media post by board member DuWayne Gregory led to widespread concern.

Residents Susan and John Frontera, who live near the South Bay Motel, said they were shocked about the proposal to house homeless men there.

John Frontera said he worried some might be sex offenders and there is a school nearby.

“I was very nervous," he added.

Richberg said that after learning about the proposal from Schaffer, he and county legislature Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) asked Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the county’s social services commissioner to change course and they did.

A county spokeswoman confirmed in an email to Newsday on Friday that Suffolk won't move forward with the proposal.

“We all agree we have an obligation to provide these services to those less fortunate,” McCaffrey said. “But it shouldn’t be a burden borne by just one community.”

Since homeless men have resided at the East Farmingdale motel, the fire department has transported individuals from the motel in an ambulance 38 times, according to East Farmingdale Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

The department has been getting calls related to the motel sometimes three or four times a day, including some calls that have involved drug overdoses and violent situations, Lewis said.

Babylon Councilman Terence McSweeney, an FDNY firefighter, told Newsday he brought that problem to the attention of the county this week.

On Friday, a county spokeswoman said the shelter provider "has engaged in a contract with Hunter EMS that will commence on Monday.”