Southold's housing plan includes pitch for new town department

Southold officials are considering starting a town housing department as part of an effort to counter a local shortage of stable, year-round moderately priced places to live.

The proposal is part of an updated community housing plan officials finished last month.

Town officials said such a new department would do public outreach on housing opportunities, administer housing registry lists and select people eligible for affordable housing, among other duties.

Town board members will review the more than 80-page housing plan and look to schedule public hearings on it in the next few months.

If the town board adopts it, it will be added to Southold's 2020 comprehensive plan. The plan says the Village of Greenport also will use it through an intermunicipal agreement.

The housing plan recounts that the state legislature previously passed legislation in recognition of the region's housing crisis that gave Suffolk's East End towns authority to start a community housing fund.

Last year, Southold residents passed a local referendum that established a real estate property transfer fee of .5%, with revenue from that tax going into a community housing fund as of last month.

Now Southold must adopt a new housing plan that identifies priorities for spending before using this revenue.

Other recommendations in the new community housing plan include:

Town officials said the plan incorporates recommendations from 2020 comprehensive plan that include addressing blighted properties, using zoning to designate affordable housing districts and using grants to subsidize homeownership for qualified buyers.

Southold Councilwoman Jill Doherty, who has been helping develop the new plan, said in an interview that it is “flexible and fluid” to account for housing priorities changing as time passes.

She also said the plan doesn't call for Section 8 housing or for the town to build housing units.

“That is not what this is,” Doherty said. “This is to help people transition existing stock into affordable housing, existing buildings into apartments and maybe to construct new affordable housing complexes, whether it’s to rent or to own.”