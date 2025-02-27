Oyster Bay Town weighing The Pickle Club's bid to expand with Syosset pickleball complex

The Oyster Bay Town Board is considering a plan to build a seven-court pickleball facility, The Pickle Club, in a Syosset warehouse — the second location for the business. Michael Glover, The Pickle Club's owner, proposed a nearly 27,000 square-foot recreation center at the Michael Drive warehouse at Tuesday's town board meeting. For the proposal to proceed, the town board needs to approve the site plans and issue a special use permit to allow recreation in an area zoned for light industrial use. To play there, pickleballers will use an app to reserve court times and have the option to take part in “open play,” Glover said. "The Pickle Club" on Robbins Lane in Jericho, does not require membership fees, and the Syosset one won't either. "Every club on Long Island has its flaws," Glover said. "Some the ceilings are too low; some they don't have enough room behind the court; pretty much all have sound issues. I think we will address all of those issues." Pickleball play has exploded on Long Island. New businesses are sprouting up and governments are allocating park space to the growing sport. However, some courts have generated controversy over neighborhood noise complaints. The proposed facility — a warehouse at 300 Michael Drive — is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is not bordering any homes, said Michael Sahn, a Uniondale-based attorney handling The Pickle Club's application. The building would have high ceilings and features that mitigate sound. Frank Milillo, founder of Long Island Pickleball Pros, said the number of people interested in playing the sport is increasing “by the day” on Long Island. Milillo, a certified pickleball coach, said membership structures, which usually cost a few dollars a month, are common at pickleball facilities and typically offer benefits like being able to rent out space a week before non-members. Businesses that don’t use any membership structure may attract players who already pay membership fees at other pickleball venues or those who travel frequently and wouldn’t get the full value of a membership. Sahn said if the special use permit is granted, he will apply for a parking variance. Councilwoman Laura Maier said Bounce!, a trampoline park and entertainment center located in the attached warehouse, is “a relatively new operation” and asked whether the new pickleball courts will cause traffic problems. Sahn said the two businesses are busiest at different times of the day, and the pickleball complex won't cause congestion issues. Glover said the project has features that make the most of the sport's social aspects, including areas for eating, drinking and talking. The town board left the period for public comment open for 21 days.

The Oyster Bay Town Board is considering a plan to build a seven-court pickleball facility, The Pickle Club, in a Syosset warehouse — the second location for the business.

Michael Glover, The Pickle Club's owner, proposed a nearly 27,000 square-foot recreation center at the Michael Drive warehouse at Tuesday's town board meeting. For the proposal to proceed, the town board needs to approve the site plans and issue a special use permit to allow recreation in an area zoned for light industrial use.

To play there, pickleballers will use an app to reserve court times and have the option to take part in “open play,” Glover said. "The Pickle Club" on Robbins Lane in Jericho, does not require membership fees, and the Syosset one won't either.

"Every club on Long Island has its flaws," Glover said. "Some the ceilings are too low; some they don't have enough room behind the court; pretty much all have sound issues. I think we will address all of those issues."

Pickleball play has exploded on Long Island. New businesses are sprouting up and governments are allocating park space to the growing sport. However, some courts have generated controversy over neighborhood noise complaints.

The proposed facility — a warehouse at 300 Michael Drive — is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is not bordering any homes, said Michael Sahn, a Uniondale-based attorney handling The Pickle Club's application.

The building would have high ceilings and features that mitigate sound.

Frank Milillo, founder of Long Island Pickleball Pros, said the number of people interested in playing the sport is increasing “by the day” on Long Island.

Milillo, a certified pickleball coach, said membership structures, which usually cost a few dollars a month, are common at pickleball facilities and typically offer benefits like being able to rent out space a week before non-members. Businesses that don’t use any membership structure may attract players who already pay membership fees at other pickleball venues or those who travel frequently and wouldn’t get the full value of a membership.

Sahn said if the special use permit is granted, he will apply for a parking variance.

Councilwoman Laura Maier said Bounce!, a trampoline park and entertainment center located in the attached warehouse, is “a relatively new operation” and asked whether the new pickleball courts will cause traffic problems.

Sahn said the two businesses are busiest at different times of the day, and the pickleball complex won't cause congestion issues.

Glover said the project has features that make the most of the sport's social aspects, including areas for eating, drinking and talking.

The town board left the period for public comment open for 21 days.