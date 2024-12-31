Long IslandTowns

Residents weigh in on Town of Hempstead's water rate increase

The Hempstead Town Board voted unanimously to increase rates by 33.1 percent over the next three years. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.  Credit: Newsday

