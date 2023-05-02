Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor gets $50G grant to replace chimney, roof

A state grant will help The Whaling Museum and Education Center in Cold Spring Harbor make repairs aimed at stopping water damage at two of its facilities.

The center has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the New York State Council on the Arts.

Nomi Dayan, executive director of the center, said the money will go toward replacing the original chimney at the Queen Ann style Wright House built in 1894 and for a new roof for the center’s museum gallery building.

“We’re very grateful,” Dayan said. “This is a nice chunk of change to help maintain the museum.”

The center is one of 144 arts and cultural organizations across the state to be awarded a portion of $42.3 million being handed out. Long Island organizations were awarded over a million dollars that are earmarked for small and mid-sized projects, according to a release announcing the grant awards.

Dayan said in 2018 the center’s buildings were evaluated to assess conditions and to come up with a remediation plan to resolve any issues. The museum first opened in 1942 and is dedicated to exploring Long Island’s whaling and maritime history. It’s in the Main Street Historic District.

The chimney on the Wright House was identified as a priority to be fixed.

“We’ve notice water infiltration, cracks, shadows, and water eroding the mortar,” Dayan said. “The money will go toward addressing structural concerns with the chimney and that’s important for the safety of people and the collection.”

The house was built for Town of Huntington Constable Captain James Wright and is used for staff office and work spaces as well as storage for the center’s collections, she said.

The assessment also found museum’s gallery building roof needed to be replaced. Dayan said over the years the 1936 gabled roof with golden cupula has been fixed but it is time for it to be replaced. She said roof leaks, an increase in moisture levels and stains on the ceiling that appear especially after rainstorms have caused the center’s officials some concern.

“The repairs will help protect our 19th-century whaleboat which is right beneath the roof that’s going to be replaced,” she said.

She said she is not sure when the repairs will begin.