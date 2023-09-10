Racial tension, power struggle at Wyandanch fire company spark HR consultant hire

The Town of Babylon has hired a human resources consultant to work with Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Company after top officials said racial tensions flared and a power struggle ensued following a veteran member's ouster last year. The company's board of trustees dismissed member Allan Goetz in November, accusing him of "theft of company property." Goetz, 78, of Deer Park, filed a lawsuit in March against the company seeking reinstatement after 56 years of service that included various leadership roles. The fire company didn't pursue criminal charges against Goetz, according to Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. Goetz's attorney, Brent Chapman, wrote in court papers the board "had a personal vendetta" against his client for an unknown reason and "would stop at nothing" to get rid of him. Goetz declined to comment last week. Chapman didn't return requests for comment. Attorney Frank Scalera, who represents the fire company in the lawsuit, didn't return calls seeking comment. Court papers show the board accused Goetz of using nearly $2,000 of company funds he said were for kitchen supplies to stock vending machines and not turning over proceeds from sales. The company also said Goetz was one of two signatories on a bank account with a company tax identification number and a $70,000 balance that company leaders didn't know about. Goetz's attorney wrote in court papers that his client can account for the vending machine money and that the bank account was an ex-chiefs' charitable fund. The plaintiff's attorney said his client lost a $50,000 life insurance policy and two pension plans from which he could have received more than $3,500 a year after his expulsion. Court papers said Goetz also had received a property tax break because of his volunteer service. Company Chief Jarvis Brown said in an interview that the removal of Goetz, who is white, “triggered a breakdown of the firehouse.” Brown, 45, who identifies as African American and has been a company member for nearly 20 years, said racial tensions have been a problem in the firehouse in recent years. He said the company had been “predominantly run by Caucasians in a minority community,” but that leadership has changed and now seven of eight board members are Black or Latino. Brown, a Wheatley Heights resident, said 37 of the company's 72 members are Black or Latino. But he said friction in the firehouse goes beyond race and involves older and younger leaders being at odds over company governance. “There’s a power struggle here,” the chief explained. “It used to be one way for a long time and at the end of the day, no one likes change.” Schaffer said Babylon officials became aware earlier this year of escalating tensions relating to a "beehive of many issues." Problems within the company include tension over perceived racial and age discrimination, according to Schaffer, who said town officials brought in human resources consultant John Coverdale to mediate. “He’s an expert in handling racial, sex, age and sexual orientation discrimination issues that occur in organizations and we knew that he would be very effective and helpful here,” Schaffer said. Babylon's top elected official said the tipping point that led to Coverdale's hiring was in July when members voted to disband the company’s longtime Ladies Auxiliary. The supervisor said he told the company that if they didn't have an auxiliary, the town wouldn't contract with them for their fire suppression and emergency medical services. Schaffer said the auxiliary, whereby relatives' members provide company support, was reinstated. The town will pay Coverdale, who previously stepped in after North Amityville Fire Company problems, $3,200. Schaffer stressed the Wyandanch company continues to have one of the town’s best emergency response times. It's one of nine fire companies Babylon contracts with and has a $1.6 million budget this year. Coverdale began meeting with company members in August. He said some of the firehouse tensions are “very real” and his goals include improving company culture and policies and helping to mitigate conflicts. “This is a really good group of people who perform exceptionally well when the alarm rings,” Coverdale said. “I want to see some of that same engagement and performance when there aren’t alarms.”

An outside view of Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Company headquarters, where a human resources consultant is working with members after tensions flared following a veteran volunteer's dismissal. Credit: Tom Lambui

