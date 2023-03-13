AirTrain to LaGuardia scrapped by Hochul after $2 billion price tag

Long Island travelers will not be able to connect to LaGuardia by rail, as Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday formally nixed plans for a new AirTrain that would have linked the airport to the LIRR’s Port Washington line.

After signaling her unease with the project shortly after taking office, Hochul on Monday said she has accepted the findings of a panel of transportation experts that recommended against moving ahead with the $2 billion LaGuardia AirTrain proposal.

In its “Options for Mass Transit Solutions to LGA” report, the panel favored less-intrusive alternatives of improved MTA Bus service to the airport, and a new nonstop shuttle service to and from Astoria.

“New Yorkers deserve world-class transportation to world-class airports,” Hochul said in a statement. “I am grateful to the expert panel, the technical consultants, and the Port Authority for providing a clear, cost-effective path forward with an emissions-free transit solution for customers.”

Although former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port Authority and several business groups pushed hard for the AirTrain, the proposal faced considerable opposition, including from environmentalists concerned about the impacts from construction, and transportation advocates and planners who criticized the circuitous route of the rail link.

The AirTrain would have run between LaGuardia and the LIRR’s Mets-Willets Point station — meaning travelers bound for Manhattan would have had to head east from the airport, only to double back westbound.

Because the LIRR's Port Washington branch is the only one that doesn't pass through the Jamaica Station junction, those heading to other points on Long Island would have had an even more indirect route, having to travel east from the airport, back west on the LIRR to Woodside, and then back east again.

Danny Pearlstein, of the Riders Alliance — a transit advocacy group that fought the proposal — said it was refreshing "to see government leaders admit a mistake and change course before it's too late.”

“The backwards boondoggle AirTrain belongs just where it landed, on the scrap heap of history,” Pearlstein said. “Much better bus service is the right answer both for Queens riders and the travelers who pass through their neighborhoods on the way to the airport."