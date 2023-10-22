Hempstead pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies, cops say
A Hempstead man died Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles in succession while attempting to cross a town street, Nassau police said.
Alejandro Chamale Top, 38, was crossing Clinton Street near the intersection of Dartmouth Street about 8 p.m. when a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango struck him, according to the police. A 2008 Acura MDX, driven by a 19-year-old man then hit Top a second time, the police said.
A Northwell ambulance paramedic pronounced Top dead at the scene, according to police.
The Nassau police homicide squad is investigating.
According to a Newsday analysis, Long Island traffic fatalities last year hit the highest levels since 2015 because of a surge in dangerous driving post-pandemic and a drop in police traffic enforcement.
Deaths have continued to rise this year, with a 22% increase in traffic fatalities through August compared to the same period last year in Nassau and Suffolk counties. In one 24-hour stretch that month, separate crashes on Long Island roads claimed the lives of six people, including a 72-year-old woman who was hit while crossing the street, and three children aged 6, 10 and 13.