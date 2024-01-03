Amtrak from Ronkonkoma to D.C.? Feds fund $500k for study

Long Islanders could be taking an Amtrak train from Ronkonkoma to Washington, D.C. and beyond under a railroad proposal that some critics have already cast doubt on.

Amtrak’s plan, currently in an initial study phase funded by a $500,000 Federal Railroad Administration grant, aims to provide three daily round trip trains on the transit line’s Northeastern Corridor by extending service from Moynihan Train Hall to the Long Island Rail Road’s current track system.

Under the plan, passengers would be able to board Amtrak at Ronkonkoma, Hicksville and the Jamaica, Queens station and travel to several cities, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Baltimore.

While the final cost of the project has not yet been determined, Amtrak officials said it is expected to be significantly less expensive than other railroad projects across the country that require putting down new tracks because this will only require modifications to the current system. Work will include station and infrastructure upgrades to integrate Amtrak with LIRR commuter service.

The federal government, via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is slated to cover up to 90% of the cost during various phases of development.

“This provides an opportunity for a one-seat ride from Long Island to many of the large cities in the Northeast,” Nicole Bucich, vice president of Amtrak’s Network Development, said in an interview. “We do expect that we'll be competitive with driving time which leads to potentially really strong ridership.” A trip to Washington, D.C. from Ronkonkoma is expected to take roughly five hours.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent company, provided a letter of support during Amtrak’s application, Bucich said.

Jamie Torres-Springer, president of MTA Construction & Development, said in a statement, “The MTA is working with Amtrak in close partnership to look at all possible improvements to regional mobility, while ensuring there will be no impact on LIRR operations.”

But some railroad experts have questioned whether expanding service on a busy Long Island Rail Road line is necessary when connecting Amtrak service is available by walking upstairs from Penn Station to Moynihan.

“I think that would be an exciting thing to see happen, but would it be worth the cost?” wondered retired LIRR branch line manager and railroad historian David Morrison.

He said passengers could easily transfer at Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal.

Gerard Bringmann, chair of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA and Long Island Rail Road Commuter Council, doesn’t believe the plan will be cost-effective or that the LIRR could accommodate the expanded service on the Ronkonkoma branch.

“I'm extremely skeptical,” Bringmann said. “This is like pie in the sky.”

Carl Berkowitz, a Moriches-based railroad safety expert, believes Amtrak service on Long Island makes little sense unless the LIRR manages it.

“The purpose is better integration of the transportation system, and in my mind, this is redundancy,” Berkowitz said.

“The Long Island Rail Road needs its own investments, and to duplicate Long Island Rail Road service, why not have it handle that part of the Amtrak service,” he said.

Still, a preliminary 2021 Amtrak study predicted expanding service in the region could generate up to $44 million annually in economic activity.

Matt Cohen, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, said extending Amtrak to the LIRR’s Ronkonkoma station, which sits near MacArthur Airport and the Midway Crossing development, would be an economic boon.

“This could be game changer,” Cohen said. “It could add new jobs and be an economic jolt to the region and further establish Ronkonkoma as a world class transportation hub.”

Amtrak announced in December that it received more than $2.1 billion in federal infrastructure funding, including the grant for Long Island service, to improve service and expand routes across the country.