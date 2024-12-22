Amtrak suspends service between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia because of downed wires
Amtrak service was suspended Sunday morning between New York’s Penn Station and Philadelphia because of "downed overhead power wires blocking the tracks," the company announced.
The railroad announced the interruption at 5 a.m. and said service was expected to resume at 10 a.m., but a later announcement on social media said it would be running again by noon.
Amtrack said, "Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day." Anyone wishing to change their reservations could do so without charge, the announcement said.
Downed wires near Newark's Penn Station also briefly disrupted service on the Northeast Corridor between New York and Philadelphia on the morning of December 2, and several times in June and July. A a passenger advocate said last summer that some of the service suspensions were the result of "aged infrastructure," Newsday previously reported.
Travelers can get further updates on X at @AmtrakNECAlerts.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.
Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.