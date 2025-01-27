10 bridges on Long Island are in 'poor' condition
Although the designation does not by itself indicate a bridge is unsafe, it does mean those bridges will require repairs. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday Staff
Although the designation does not by itself indicate a bridge is unsafe, it does mean those bridges will require repairs. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday Staff
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months