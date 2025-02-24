Long IslandTransportation

Congestion pricing tolls bring in nearly $49 million in program's first month, MTA says

E-ZPass readers and license plate-scanning cameras are seen in the...

E-ZPass readers and license plate-scanning cameras are seen in the congestion pricing zone on Park Row in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago

The MTA collected nearly $49 million in congestion pricing tolls in the first month the plan was in effect, according to new figures released by the transit agency Monday.

In its latest monthly financial performance report, which comes amid an uncertain future for the tolling program, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority disclosed that congestion pricing brought in $48.7 million between Jan. 5 — the day the tolls began — and Jan. 31.

That was $3.4 million shy of the $52.1 million the MTA projected the Central Business District Tolling program would earn in its first month. However, the $11.1 million in expenses incurred for the tolling program were $5.5 million below the budgeted amount, making up for the shortfall.

It’s the first time the MTA has reported revenue figures for its first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program, which launched last month after years of planning, debate and court battles. The program charges most vehicles $9 for driving at 60th Street and below in Manhattan during peak hours, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality and generating funding for transit infrastructure investments.

MTA officials say the program has resulted in faster travel times into, out of and within Manhattan, while increasing transit ridership. Opponents say the new tolls are overly burdensome on New Yorkers.

The future of congestion pricing is in question after President Donald Trump’s administration last week rescinded approval for the program, saying the plan did not fit federal guidelines, in part because it did not allow for a toll-free path into the congestion relief zone. The MTA has filed a lawsuit challenging the ruling, and has said it will keep the tolls in place pending a court ruling.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

