Person struck on LIRR tracks near Copiague station, police say

A person was fatally struck by an eastbound Long Island Rail Road train Monday afternoon near the Copiague station, according to MTA Police.

The person, who was not identified, was hit shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, an MTA Police spokesperson said.

Eastbound and westbound trains on the Babylon line were experiencing delays up to 30 minutes throughout the afternoon. By 5:30 p.m., service was running on or close to schedule, according to the MTA website.