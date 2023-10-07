Road reopens after fatal motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway at Exit 49 in Bohemia, Suffolk police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday morning in Bohemia, Suffolk County police said. A man riding a motorcycle westbound on Sunrise Highway crashed into the back of a box truck at about 5:40 a.m. near Exit 49, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The westbound section of Sunrise Highway, which had been closed after the crash, has reopened. The motorcyclist has not been identified by police. No further information was immediately available.

