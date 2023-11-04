Driver, police officers hurt when motorist crashes into cop's SUV

A 47-year-old driver crashed into a police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated while blocking traffic in Rockville Center on Friday, injuring the two officers inside, Nassau County police said. The officers were at the scene to assist a disabled motorist on Peninsula Boulevard, south of Eagle Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. when the serious collision occurred, according to a police release. The female driver, who was in a Nissan Sentra, rammed into the patrol car at 9:33 p.m. The two officers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, police said. The driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear if she still remains hospitalized. A police investigation is ongoing.

