Southern State Parkway now open after crash near Exit 13 closed all lanes westbound

By Brianne Leddabrianne.ledda@newsday.com

All westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway are now open after a serious car crash stopped traffic at Valley Stream midday Sunday, authorities said.

The one-car crash near Exit 13 resulted in serious injuries, according to state police, who declined to share further details.

According to 511NY, the state's traffic website, the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. 

Details of the crash were not immediately available,

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Brianne Ledda

Brianne Ledda covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously covered Southold and Greenport for The Suffolk Times and is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

