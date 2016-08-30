DOT: Northern State lane closures through Thursday in Jericho

Some lanes of the Northern State Parkway in Jericho will be closed between exits 35 and 36 for several hours midday from Tuesday until Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

This is allowing for the installation of “the infrared over-height vehicle detection system,” the DOT says, which is to keep commercial trucks from entering the parkway and striking low bridges.

The closures will begin in the right lane of the eastbound side from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect, too, brief and intermittent closures at that time of travel lanes on the nearby entrance ramp to the parkway from the eastbound Long Island Expressway.

Once work is finished on the eastbound side, attention will switch to the westbound side with a single lane to be closed in the same vicinity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DOT said.

Work, which is weather dependent, is expected to continue through Thursday, the DOT said.