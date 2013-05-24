Evening Memorial Day weekend commute smooth

On the roads and rails, the evening commute on Memorial Day weekend getaway day went off without much of a hitch.

The state Department of Transportation, on its informny.com website, was reporting only two accidents on Long Island's major roadways, and both of those, on the Long Island Expressway, had been cleared by 7 p.m.

On the rails, earlier in the commute three eastbound Long Island Rail Road trains -- one heading to Montauk, the other to Long Beach, the third to Oyster Bay -- were delayed by 10 to 17 minutes "due to a high volume of customers traveling for the weekend holiday," according to the MTA website.

By shortly after 7 p.m., there was only one reported LIRR delay, and it involved a train from Long Beach to Penn Station "delayed due to late arriving equipment," the MTA said.

In the air, arrivals at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports were being delayed, on average, a little more than an hour, thanks to wind and weather-related issues, the Federal Aviation Administration reported on its website.

The Friday night forecast calls for occasional showers, with a low in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.