Long IslandTransportation

FAA: High winds delay LaGuardia flights

By PATRICIA KITCHENpatricia.kitchen@newsday.com

Flights leaving LaGuardia Airport Friday afternoon into the evening were experiencing 16- to 30-minute gate hold and taxi delays due to wind, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

The National Weather Service was reporting 33 mph winds at the airport, as of 1:51 p.m. Newark-bound departures from LaGuardia, Kennedy and Long Island MacArthur airports were experiencing on average one-hour wind-related delays, according to the FAA site.

General arrivals and departures at Kennedy and MacArthur were experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less, according to the FAA.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?