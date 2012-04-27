FAA: High winds delay LaGuardia flights

Flights leaving LaGuardia Airport Friday afternoon into the evening were experiencing 16- to 30-minute gate hold and taxi delays due to wind, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

The National Weather Service was reporting 33 mph winds at the airport, as of 1:51 p.m. Newark-bound departures from LaGuardia, Kennedy and Long Island MacArthur airports were experiencing on average one-hour wind-related delays, according to the FAA site.

General arrivals and departures at Kennedy and MacArthur were experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less, according to the FAA.