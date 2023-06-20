Person killed at Greenlawn LIRR crossing, MTA says

One person was killed after being hit by an Long Island Rail Road train in Greenlawn early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified person was fatally struck by the eastbound train at the Cuba Hill Road Crossing about 1:20 a.m., according to the MTA.

Service was suspended for about two hours and resumed about 3:30 a.m., according to the MTA.

MTA police are investigating the death, but they do not suspect foul play.