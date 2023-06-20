Long IslandTransportation

Person killed at Greenlawn LIRR crossing, MTA says

A person was struck at a Greenlawn LIRR crossing early...

A person was struck at a Greenlawn LIRR crossing early Tuesday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

One person was killed after being hit by an Long Island Rail Road train in Greenlawn early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified person was fatally struck by the eastbound train at the Cuba Hill Road Crossing about 1:20 a.m., according to the MTA.

Service was suspended for about two hours and resumed about 3:30 a.m., according to the MTA.

MTA police are investigating the death, but they do not suspect foul play. 

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

Streaming Now
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal … Bill to fight fentanyl overdoses … LI crew joins submersible search Credit: Newsday

Suffolk woman fatally shot ... State OKs LI cables to carry wind power ... First out WNBA player ... Disney-themed home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal … Bill to fight fentanyl overdoses … LI crew joins submersible search Credit: Newsday

Suffolk woman fatally shot ... State OKs LI cables to carry wind power ... First out WNBA player ... Disney-themed home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME