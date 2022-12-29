Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says

The MTA will miss its own year-end deadline for Long Island Rail Road trains to begin stopping at Grand Central Terminal, the agency conceded Thursday afternoon.

The agency now says it hopes to start service in January.

In a prepared statement, MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said: “As was described at the MTA Board meeting last week, the opening of Grand Central Madison and Long Island Rail Road GCM service is contingent on the conclusion of system testing, in line with our commitment to safety. One particular zone in the 700,000 square-foot terminal requires additional work that will take more than a few days."

The statement added: "Given the logistics of concluding testing and launching service, we have advised MTA Chair Janno Lieber that the terminal will not open this week. We will coordinate with the Federal Railroad Administration to open the new Terminal and commence LIRR service as soon as possible in January.”

Lieber had repeatedly promised to open the new terminal before the end of December.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The project, which cost $11.1 billion and was greenlit in 1998, is expected to lead to a boost of about 50% in LIRR rush hour service — but also a "significant" reduction of LIRR morning service into Penn Station, the agency has said.

In the spring, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who controls the MTA, said the then-expected December opening of the station would give Long Island commuters "a world-class experience that is long overdue" and also "the gift of time" by trimming up to 40 minutes off the daily commute of passengers who work on the East Side of Manhattan.

"I can't wait to take the first ride," Hochul said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.