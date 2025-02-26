Long IslandTransportation

Hochul promises 'resistance' to deadline to end congestion pricing

Gov. Hochul promised an "orderly resistance" to President Trump's March 21 deadline to end congestion pricing. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: Ed Murray

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME