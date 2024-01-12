Long IslandTransportation

Long Island Expressway reopens at Exit 34 after crash

A tractor trailer was involved in a crash near Exit 34 of the LIE on Friday morning. Credit: Neil Miller

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 34 in Lake Success have reopened after a two-car crash caused a tractor trailer to overturn Friday morning, injuring two people, police said.

At about 6:30 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling east flipped on its side after it collided with a passenger vehicle.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, Nassau County Police said.

Officials are allowing traffic to move as they continue to clean up from the crash, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

