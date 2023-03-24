Overnight closures on Long Island Expressway starting Sunday

Late night travelers may have to avoid overnight closures on the Long Island Expressway for the next six weeks in alternate directions through Brookhaven.

The New York Department of Transportation is closing westbound lanes of the LIE at exit 63, North Ocean Avenue, starting Sunday between 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the next three weeks, depending on weather.

Once the westbound work is finished, eastbound traffic will be closed for about three weeks during the same hours. Traffic on alternating sides of the highway will be diverted onto the LIE service roads.

The closures are planned for a bridge painting and maintenance project.

The Long Island Expressway was closed intermittently overnight last year for a statewide repaving of the Long Island Expressway.

A separate closure is planned Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for guardrail repairs at Exit 41A from the Eastbound Southern State Parkway to the Northbound Sagtikos Parkway in Islip.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 42N at Fifth Avenue to the westbound Southern State Parkway to connect to the northern Sagtikos Parkway entrance of Exit 41A.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could lead to a suspended driver’s license.

For more information, commuters call dial 511 or visit www.511ny.org