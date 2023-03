At least one lane of the Long Island Expressway westbound is closed near Exit 44 Monday morning, authorities said.

In a release, Nassau police said the LIE westbound's two right lanes had been closed shortly after 5 a.m. following an auto accident. The New York State 511 site showed the right lane blocked after a crash at Exit 44N-NY 135 Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway.

