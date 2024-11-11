Serious crash closes eastbound LIE at Melville

A crash involving at least one vehicle closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Route 110 in Melville Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash, reported shortly after 5 a.m., was near the exit for Broadhollow Road, authorities said. Significant delays were reported in the area in both directions.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known. First responders from multiple agencies were on the scene.

