Long IslandTransportation

Serious crash closes eastbound LIE at Melville

Melville firefighers working at the scene of a crash that closed...

Melville firefighers working at the scene of a crash that closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Melville Monday. Credit: Kevin McGill

By Newsday Staff

A crash involving at least one vehicle closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Route 110 in Melville Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash, reported shortly after 5 a.m., was near the exit for Broadhollow Road, authorities said. Significant delays were reported in the area in both directions. 

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known. First responders from multiple agencies were on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More coverage:Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Crash closes LIE ... Trump names border czar ... Wyandanch schools report  Credit: Newsday

Brush fires still concern even with rain ... Crash closes LIE ... Trump names border czar ... Veterans Day on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Crash closes LIE ... Trump names border czar ... Wyandanch schools report  Credit: Newsday

Brush fires still concern even with rain ... Crash closes LIE ... Trump names border czar ... Veterans Day on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME