Serious crash closes eastbound LIE at Melville
A crash involving at least one vehicle closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Route 110 in Melville Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash, reported shortly after 5 a.m., was near the exit for Broadhollow Road, authorities said. Significant delays were reported in the area in both directions.
The extent of any injuries was not immediately known. First responders from multiple agencies were on the scene.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
More coverage:Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
