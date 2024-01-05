LIE westbound reopens at Exit 41 after car fire
The westbound Long Island Expressway has reopened at Exit 41 after an earlier car fire, Nassau police said Friday afternoon.
In a news release put out just after noon, police said the lanes had been shut down due to the fire.
