LIE westbound reopens at Exit 41 after car fire

By Newsday Staff

The westbound Long Island Expressway has reopened at Exit 41 after an earlier car fire, Nassau police said Friday afternoon. 

In a news release put out just after noon, police said the lanes had been shut down due to the fire.

