LIE lanes reopen after closure caused by jackknifed tractor trailer
Three eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Syosset have reopened after being closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
The closures were at Exit 44 for the Seaford-Oyster Bay 135 Expressway.
The overturned big rig was reported about 2:45 p.m. and traffic was being redirected through the high-occupancy lane. Nassau County police warned of delays in the area.
