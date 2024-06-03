Long IslandTransportation

LIE lanes reopen after closure caused by jackknifed tractor trailer

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Three eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Syosset have reopened after being closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The closures were at Exit 44 for the Seaford-Oyster Bay 135 Expressway. 

The overturned big rig was reported about 2:45 p.m. and traffic was being redirected through the high-occupancy lane. Nassau County police warned of delays in the area.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Hicksville auto shop … Kent Animal Shelter upgrades … T20 business boom Credit: Newsday

Police release hit-and-run video ... Fire at Hicksville auto shop ... Belmont Stakes set for Saratoga ... Legacy businesses on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Hicksville auto shop … Kent Animal Shelter upgrades … T20 business boom Credit: Newsday

Police release hit-and-run video ... Fire at Hicksville auto shop ... Belmont Stakes set for Saratoga ... Legacy businesses on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME