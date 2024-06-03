LIE lanes reopen after closure caused by jackknifed tractor trailer

Three eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Syosset have reopened after being closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The closures were at Exit 44 for the Seaford-Oyster Bay 135 Expressway.

The overturned big rig was reported about 2:45 p.m. and traffic was being redirected through the high-occupancy lane. Nassau County police warned of delays in the area.